Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 29
FC Vestsjaelland 0 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 17 9 6 2 29 16 33
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 16 8 4 4 25 18 28
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 16 6 6 4 30 20 24
4 Brondby 16 6 6 4 21 18 24
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 16 6 4 6 24 26 22
-------------------------
6 FC Vestsjaelland 17 5 6 6 20 25 21
7 Viborg 16 5 5 6 26 27 20
8 OB Odense 16 4 7 5 24 23 19
9 Randers 16 4 7 5 22 26 19
10 Nordsjaelland 16 5 4 7 17 24 19
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 16 5 3 8 27 25 18
12 SonderjyskE 16 4 2 10 14 31 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 30
Viborg v SonderjyskE (1600)
Sunday, December 1
Nordsjaelland v Randers (1300)
OB Odense v AGF Aarhus (1600)
Brondby v FC Copenhagen (1800)
Monday, December 2
Esbjerg v AaB Aalborg (1800)