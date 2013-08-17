Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 17 Nordsjaelland 2 AaB Aalborg 1 Friday, August 16 Midtjylland 5 Brondby 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 5 5 0 0 13 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Esbjerg 4 3 0 1 12 3 9 ------------------------- 3 AaB Aalborg 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 4 OB Odense 4 1 3 0 6 4 6 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 4 2 0 2 5 8 6 ------------------------- 6 Randers 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 7 SonderjyskE 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 8 FC Vestsjaelland 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 9 Nordsjaelland 5 1 2 2 6 10 5 10 Viborg 4 0 3 1 7 9 3 ------------------------- 11 Brondby 5 0 2 3 5 11 2 12 FC Copenhagen 4 0 1 3 4 8 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 18 FC Vestsjaelland v OB Odense (1200) SonderjyskE v Viborg (1500) FC Copenhagen v AGF Aarhus (1700) Monday, August 19 Randers v Esbjerg (1700)