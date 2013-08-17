Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 17
Nordsjaelland 2 AaB Aalborg 1
Friday, August 16
Midtjylland 5 Brondby 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 5 5 0 0 13 4 15
-------------------------
2 Esbjerg 4 3 0 1 12 3 9
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
4 OB Odense 4 1 3 0 6 4 6
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 4 2 0 2 5 8 6
-------------------------
6 Randers 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
7 SonderjyskE 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
8 FC Vestsjaelland 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
9 Nordsjaelland 5 1 2 2 6 10 5
10 Viborg 4 0 3 1 7 9 3
-------------------------
11 Brondby 5 0 2 3 5 11 2
12 FC Copenhagen 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 18
FC Vestsjaelland v OB Odense (1200)
SonderjyskE v Viborg (1500)
FC Copenhagen v AGF Aarhus (1700)
Monday, August 19
Randers v Esbjerg (1700)