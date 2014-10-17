Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 17
AaB Aalborg 1 Hobro IK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 10 8 0 2 23 11 24
2 Nordsjaelland 10 6 2 2 15 13 20
3 Randers 10 5 3 2 9 7 18
4 Hobro IK 11 4 5 2 17 14 17
5 FC Copenhagen 10 4 3 3 10 11 15
6 Brondby 10 4 2 4 13 12 14
7 AaB Aalborg 11 2 6 3 10 10 12
8 FC Vestsjaelland 10 3 2 5 12 15 11
9 SonderjyskE 10 1 7 2 9 11 10
10 OB Odense 10 2 3 5 12 14 9
11 Esbjerg 10 1 5 4 11 13 8
12 Silkeborg IF 10 0 4 6 5 15 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
Nordsjaelland v SonderjyskE (1500)
Sunday, October 19
Midtjylland v Silkeborg IF (1200)
Brondby v FC Vestsjaelland (1500)
FC Copenhagen v Randers (1700)
Monday, October 20
Esbjerg v OB Odense (1700)