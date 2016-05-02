May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 2
Esbjerg 0 OB Odense 2
Sunday, May 1
AaB Aalborg 3 Brondby 0
FC Copenhagen 5 Midtjylland 3
Nordsjaelland 2 Randers 2
Saturday, April 30
Hobro IK 1 SonderjyskE 2
Friday, April 29
AGF Aarhus 1 Viborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 27 16 8 3 49 22 56
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 27 15 4 8 44 30 49
3 AaB Aalborg 27 14 4 9 51 35 46
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 27 13 6 8 43 27 45
-------------------------
5 Brondby 27 12 6 9 33 31 42
6 OB Odense 27 12 4 11 44 43 40
7 Randers 27 10 7 10 35 35 37
8 Viborg 27 9 7 11 30 34 34
9 Nordsjaelland 27 10 4 13 29 39 34
10 Esbjerg 27 6 9 12 31 46 27
11 AGF Aarhus 27 5 11 11 33 41 26
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 27 2 6 19 20 59 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation