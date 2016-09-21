Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Horsens 0 Nordsjaelland 0 AGF Aarhus 1 Midtjylland 1 Randers 2 FC Copenhagen 2 Tuesday, September 20 Esbjerg 0 Silkeborg IF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 10 6 4 0 23 6 22 2 Randers 10 5 4 1 13 8 19 3 Brondby 9 5 3 1 25 8 18 4 Midtjylland 10 4 5 1 20 11 17 5 AaB Aalborg 9 4 3 2 11 9 15 6 Horsens 10 3 5 2 14 13 14 ------------------------- 7 AGF Aarhus 10 3 3 4 12 18 12 8 Lyngby 9 3 2 4 9 10 11 9 Viborg 9 3 2 4 12 14 11 10 SonderjyskE 9 1 5 3 11 16 8 11 Nordsjaelland 10 2 2 6 11 20 8 12 OB Odense 9 1 4 4 9 12 7 13 Esbjerg 10 1 4 5 9 21 7 14 Silkeborg IF 10 1 4 5 7 20 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 SonderjyskE v OB Odense (1600) AaB Aalborg v Viborg (1800) Lyngby v Brondby (1800) Saturday, September 24 FC Copenhagen v AGF Aarhus (1330) Sunday, September 25 Viborg v Lyngby (1000) Randers v SonderjyskE (1200) Brondby v OB Odense (1400) Midtjylland v Horsens (1600) Nordsjaelland v Esbjerg (1800) Monday, September 26 Silkeborg IF v AaB Aalborg (1700)