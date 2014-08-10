Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Brondby 1 OB Odense 1
FC Copenhagen 0 Hobro IK 3
SonderjyskE 1 Midtjylland 3
Saturday, August 9
AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 2
Friday, August 8
Randers 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hobro IK 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
3 Nordsjaelland 4 3 0 1 9 7 9
-------------------------
4 Randers 4 3 0 1 5 4 9
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
6 SonderjyskE 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
7 FC Copenhagen 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
8 FC Vestsjaelland 4 1 1 2 7 7 4
9 Brondby 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
10 OB Odense 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
12 Silkeborg IF 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 11
Esbjerg v Silkeborg IF (1700)