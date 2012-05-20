May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship on Sunday. AaB Aalborg 1 HB Koge 0 Horsens 3 AGF Aarhus 1 Brondby 0 Nordsjaelland 1 Midtjylland 1 FC Copenhagen 0 OB Odense 4 Lyngby 0 Silkeborg IF 1 SonderjyskE 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nordsjaelland 32 20 5 7 46 22 65 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 32 18 9 5 53 25 63 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 32 17 6 9 53 36 57 4 Midtjylland 32 16 7 9 48 40 55 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 32 12 12 8 47 38 48 ------------------------- 6 AaB Aalborg 32 12 8 12 42 43 44 7 Silkeborg IF 32 11 10 11 50 45 43 8 SonderjyskE 32 10 11 11 43 51 41 9 Brondby 32 9 9 14 35 45 36 10 OB Odense 32 8 9 15 45 49 33 ------------------------- R11 Lyngby 32 7 4 21 31 60 25 R12 HB Koge 32 4 6 22 31 70 18 -------------------------

R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation