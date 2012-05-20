May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Danish championship on Sunday.
AaB Aalborg 1 HB Koge 0
Horsens 3 AGF Aarhus 1
Brondby 0 Nordsjaelland 1
Midtjylland 1 FC Copenhagen 0
OB Odense 4 Lyngby 0
Silkeborg IF 1 SonderjyskE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nordsjaelland 32 20 5 7 46 22 65
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 32 18 9 5 53 25 63
-------------------------
3 Horsens 32 17 6 9 53 36 57
4 Midtjylland 32 16 7 9 48 40 55
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 32 12 12 8 47 38 48
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 32 12 8 12 42 43 44
7 Silkeborg IF 32 11 10 11 50 45 43
8 SonderjyskE 32 10 11 11 43 51 41
9 Brondby 32 9 9 14 35 45 36
10 OB Odense 32 8 9 15 45 49 33
-------------------------
R11 Lyngby 32 7 4 21 31 60 25
R12 HB Koge 32 4 6 22 31 70 18
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation