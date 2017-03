COPENHAGEN Aug 26 Denmark forward Nicklas Bendtner has been left out of the squad for next month's games against Turkey and Armenia as coach Morten Olsen included only one striker.

Bendtner recently left Arsenal to join German side Vfl Wolfsburg.

Olsen has selected only one out-and-out striker, Martin Braithwaite of Toulouse, in his 21-man squad.

Denmark take on Turkey in a friendly in Odense on Sept. 3 before beginning their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Armenia in Copenhagen. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)