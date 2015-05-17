COPENHAGEN May 17 FC Midtjylland winger Pione Sisto scored one goal and made another in a 2-0 home win over second placed FC Copenhagen that all but secured the Danish league title for his side.

Midtjylland now have a 12-point lead with four games left to play, and with a goal difference of plus 31, are 17 goals better off than nearest rivals Copenhagen.

Both sides had plenty of chances in an end-to-end clash, but it took until the 74th minute for the deadlock to be broken.

Sisto curled a cross over the defence and defender Andre Roemer was on hand to loop a header over Copenhagen keeper Stephan Andersen to give his side the lead.

Four minutes later the 20 year-old Sisto doubled Midtjylland's advantage, turning tightly before curling an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

With 67 points from 29 games, Midtjylland can claim the Danish crown at Vestsjaelland on Thursday. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing By Douglas Beattie)