COPENHAGEN, July 15 Danish champions AaB Aalborg have sold winger Kasper Kusk to Dutch first division Twente Enschede, the club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Denmark international, who had a contract with Aalborg until June 2015, will transfer immediately, the club said.

"Kasper's departure leaves a gap, but we have said goodbye to other players before and got through it and I am sure it will happen again. Others will now get a chance," AaB sporting director Allan Gaarde said in a statement.

The sale does not change the club's earlier announced financial outlook for 2014 of a profit about 13 million Danish crowns ($2.37 million).

Twente, third in the Dutch first division championship, are taking part in this season's Europa League. ($1 = 5.4931 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Rex Gowar)