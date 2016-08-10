COPENHAGEN Aug 10 Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has joined Denmark's FC Midtjylland from Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, the Danish top flight club said on Wednesday.

No financial details or length of contract were given but local media said he had signed a two-year deal.

The 33-year old midfielder, who played in the 2010 World Cup final and won 109 caps, joins his girlfriend Estavana Polman in Denmark where she plays handball nearby for Team Esbjerg.

"It was not any easy transfer but I'm pleased I can try and help the team," Van der Vaart told the club's official website (www.fcm.dk). "I want to get training with the team as soon as possible and show that I'm still a good player."

The former Ajax Amsterdam, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and HSV Hamburg (twice) playmaker made just seven appearances in an injury-plagued season at Betis. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Additional reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)