ZAGREB Nov 18 Zdravko Mamic, the chief executive of Croatian soccer team Dinamo Zagreb, was arrested on Wednesday for inflicting financial damage on the club through dubious transfers, according to Croatian state television and a police source.

State television said Mamic was arrested for an alleged 80 million kuna ($11.2 million) worth of damage suffered by the club related to suspect player transfers.

A police source confirmed the reason for the arrest.

Mamic's lawyer declined to comment on the matter.

According to the state TV report, four other people were also arrested, while Dinamo Zagreb said on its website that an anti-corruption police unit had entered the club premises in early morning.

Zdravko Mamic and his brother Zoran, who is Dinamo's coach, were previously detained in July for questioning over embezzlement and tax evasion, before being released.

($1 = 7.1283 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra)