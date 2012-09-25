ZAGREB, Sept 25 Croatia champions Dinamo Zagreb have ordered defender Domagoj Vida to pay a 100,000 euro ($129,200) fine for opening a can of beer on the club's bus en route to a game.

"It was the most expensive beer Vida has ever had," the Jutarnji List newspaper joked.

Coach Ante Cacic immediately ordered Vida, 23, to leave the bus, which left on Monday for a cup game against lower flight side NK Vrsar later on Tuesday.

"The Dinamo management has decided to punish Vida, a Croatia international with 14 caps, with a financial penalty of 100,000 euros for his behaviour," the club, which have won the last seven Croatian championships, said on their website.

In August, Brazilian-born Dinamo midfielder Sammir was fined 270,000 euros for partying in a Zagreb night club on the eve of a Champions League qualifying match against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

The average monthly salary in Croatia is around 750 euros.

($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, edited by Igor Ilic and Mark Meadows)