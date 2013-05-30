May 30 Argentine goalkeeper Pablo Migliore, who was charged with perverting the course of justice in a murder investigation earlier this year, has joined Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

The 31-year old was arrested in March and spent 40 days in prison on suspicion of aiding an alleged high-ranking member of Boca Juniors' hardcore barrabrava fan group, who was wanted in connection with the 2011 beating death of a man.

Migliore, who won Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors in 2007 before he joined their Buenos Aires rivals San Lorenzo in 2009, said he was delighted to make a fresh start at Dinamo, who clinched a record eighth successive Croatian league title this season.

"I am happy to be here and looking forward to the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League group stage," he told Dinamo's website (www.gnkdinamo.hr).

"What I can say with absolute certainty is that I will do everything in my power to show that Dinamo signed me for a reason."

The club's sports director Zoran Mamic was confident Migliore would be a fitting replacement for Ivan Kelava, who appears set to leave the club after seven seasons at Dinamo.

"We have signed a top quality goalkeeper who has made more than 150 appearances for San Lorenzo and won South America's premier club competition with Boca Juniors," Mamic said.

"He has been on of the best Argentine keepers in the last 10 years and we are confident that he will live up to expectation." (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)