LONDON Feb 22 The battle against
discrimination in soccer moves to Downing Street on Wednesday
when British Prime Minister David Cameron and Jeremy Hunt, the
sports minister, meet senior soccer officials and
representatives from anti-discrimination groups.
The idea of the roundtable, according to Downing Street, is
to identify what more can be done to make soccer more inclusive
with the Government pledging its commitment to working with the
football community as a whole to address and tackle the issues.
"In recognising that great progress has been made .. there
is more to be done across a range of issues," Downing Street
said in a statement before the meeting.
The meeting was arranged following a rise in racist-related
incidents this season, especially those involving high-profile
players John Terry of Chelsea and Luis Suarez of Liverpool.
Terry is facing a court trial in July charged with racially
abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a
Premier League match in October, a charge he denies.
Suarez was handed an eight-match ban by the English FA after
he racially insulted Patrice Evra of Manchester United in a
League match, in the same month.
On Wednesday the Government will also announce 3 million
pounds ($4.75 million)of funding towards the FA's new National
Coaching Centre at St George's Park.
The Downing Street statement continued: "The Centre will
help to identify and train the next generation of coaches, with
a particular emphasis on ensuring that more coaches from black
and minority ethnic backgrounds can take advantage of the
facilities and progress to the professional game."
There have been a number of recent initiatives to tackle
discrimination, particularly homophobia in football.
On Monday the FA launched its action plan to address this
area at the grassroots and communities level, but, said the
statement, "more action is needed at a higher level."
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)