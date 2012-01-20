Jan 20 Didier Drogba has ruled out a move from Chelsea before the end of the season amid rumours on Friday that he was set to join the Chinese league.

The Ivory Coast striker, who will play at the Jan. 21-Feb. 12 African Nations Cup, told France Football magazine he wanted to "find again more fun, shivers, fervour, pressure and passion on the field."

Asked if it meant he would leave Chelsea, Drogba, who joined the London club in 2004, said: "Not before June anyway."

His former Chelsea team mate Nicolas Anelka joined Shanghai Shenhua, coached by former French international Jean Tigana, earlier this month.

Shanghai have also expressed an interest in Drogba and British media reported that the 33-year-old could be set for a lucrative summer move to China when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of June.