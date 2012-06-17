By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI, June 17 Outgoing Chelsea striker
Didier Drogba promised an imminent announcement of his
"interesting" move to a new club but would not confirm heading
for the big-spending Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua.
"The next step is going to be an interesting one and I think
soon I'm going to announce it," Drogba, on his first visit to
India for a promotional event, told the moderator of a packed
news conference on Sunday.
"For now, I'll just ask you to wait a few moments."
Organisers of the news conference would not take questions
from reporters on Drogba's move.
Shanghai Shenhua coach Sergio Batista has confirmed the
Chinese Super League club was negotiating with the prolific
34-year-old Ivory Coast international.
"There is a big possibility he will come (to Shenhua) but it
will depend on the hard work the club puts into bringing him
here," the former Argentina coach said on Thursday.
Tightlipped about his future, Drogba, however, spoke fondly
of his days in Chelsea and his decision to leave the club on a
high, having scored the winning penalty in last month's shootout
victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.
"I took my decision after the Champions League. I took my
time because I didn't want to take a too quick decision," he
said.
"It was important for me to achieve what I did in Chelsea. I
have been the top scorer twice. Winning the Champions Trophy,
winning the Premier League...I won everything and I'm proud.
It's good to go out at the right time and I think it was the
right time."
Drogba looked almost in a trance as he recalled slotting
home the decisive penalty in the Champions League final
shootout.
"The scenario was like from a movie by (Alfred) Hitchcock,
you know, a lot of different emotions," he said.
"It was like a lottery. When I had the chance to score the
goal, I went through different emotions from the time I started
walking to the penalty spot.
"Many things came to my head but I tried to stay cool and
score for my friend Peter Cech who had been amazing that day,
saving three penalties."
That victory in Munich's Allianz Arena also meant Roberto Di
Matteo would remain the most memorable Chelsea manager, said
Drogba.
"We have had so many managers and all of them brought
something special to Chelsea. All of them I think were part of
our success," Drogba said when asked to name the best manager he
has played under at Stamford Bridge.
"When (Jose) Mourinho came, he built up the spirit that we
kept all these years and when Carlo Ancelotti came, he also
brought another way of playing and thinking. So it's difficult
to choose one.
"The one who would be remembered most I think is Roberto Di
Matteo for winning the Champions League. The club was waiting
for that."
