AMSTERDAM Dec 2 Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has extended his contract with Ajax Amsterdam by two years until 2018, the club said on Tuesday.

Cillessen, 25, moved to Ajax from NEC Nijmegen in 2011 but spent his first two years as a back-up before emerging as first choice last season as Ajax won a fourth successive league title.

"I'm proud that three and a half years after my first contract with Ajax I've extended my deal. I've had an incredible last year, it just shows how quickly things can change," he told the club's website (www.ajax.nl).

Cillessen became the Netherlands' first choice keeper before this year's the World Cup and played in all their matches in Brazil, where they finished third. He has 20 caps for his country. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)