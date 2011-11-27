ROTTERDAM Nov 27 Ajax Amsterdam
commissioner Johan Cru y ff and
10 youth coaches are going to court to
fight the appointment of Louis van Gaal, Martin Sturkenboom and
Danny Blind as directors of the Dutch club.
Cruyff, one of the club's greatest players, and the coaches
said in a statement that their legal battle was not with Ajax
but against the other four commissioners, Edgar Davids, Steven
ten Have, Paul Romer and Marjan Olfers.
Those four form the club's board of commissioners with
Cruyff who said the others had kept him in the dark when they
named Van Gaal and the other directors earlier this month.
Among the youth trainers are the brother of head coach Frank
de Boer, Ronald, and fellow former Dutch internationals Jaap
Stam, Dennis Bergkamp, Wim Jonk and Marc Overmars.
They say the naming of Blind as technical director did not
following Cruyff's technical blueprint which was drawn up in
September.
The Ajax members' board will meet on Monday when it is
expected to choose between Cruyff and the other four
commissioners.
(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Ed Osmond)