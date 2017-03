ROTTERDAM Jan 31 Barcelona winger Isaac Cuenca will play the rest of the season at Ajax Amsterdam, the Dutch champions said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Cuenca will join Ajax on a five-month loan deal having not appeared for Barcelona this season after impressing last term.

"Cuenca is a welcome reinforcement as we still are active in three competitions and not always steady with our wingers," Ajax coach Frank de Boer told reporters after the 4-0 Dutch cup quarter-final win over Vitesse Arnhem.