Dec 14 By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Dec 14 The four members
of Ajax Amsterdam's supervisory board whose appointment of Louis
Van Gaal as the club's director was temporarily blocked by a
judge on Monday, are to appeal against the decision, Ajax said
on their website.
A court in Haarlem ruled that because Johan Cruyff, one of
the club's five commissioners, was not consulted about the
decision taken by the other four, it could not go ahead.
Instead, the judge ruled, the decision was on hold for three
months until the club's shareholders meet and vote on the issue.
A rift has opened up between Cruyff, now a board member but
revered as Ajax's greatest ever player, and the others who
include former Dutch international Edgar Davids.
Cruyff has developed a plan to rejuvenate Ajax's famous
youth training programme with former players including Dennis
Bergkamp, Ronald de Boer, Jaap Stam and Marc Overmars playing a
leading role as trainers in the academy.
Cruyff and his training team believe Van Gaal, the former
Ajax and Dutch national team coach, would not follow the
technical blueprint which Cruyff says forms the foundation of
leading the club back to the top of the European game. As a
result, Cruyff does not want Van Gaal, sacked as Bayern Munich
manager in April, to return to the club.
The court decided that the naming of Van Gaal and also
Martin Sturkenboom as directors was legal though the judge
suspended the decision for three months to give shareholders the
chance to back Cruyff's plans for the club, or those of the
other four board members.
Ajax won three European Cups in the early 1970s when he was
playing, but their last success came in 1995 when Van Gaal was
manager.
