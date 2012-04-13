ROTTERDAM, April 13 Johan Cruyff has stepped
down as a member of the board at Ajax Amsterdam, the Dutch
league leaders said on Friday.
The former Netherlands international, one of Ajax's greatest
players, was the last board member to resign.
The other four, including chairman Steven ten Have and
former player Edgar Davids, stepped down earlier.
The five resignations follow an Amsterdam court decision in
February to ban the naming of Louis van Gaal as chief executive.
Van Gaal, sacked as coach of Bayern Munich last season, was
nominated in November by four of the five board members but
Cruyff protested they had gone behind his back in appointing his
long-time rival.
The court ruled in Cruyff's favour, saying Van Gaal's
appointment had not been on the agenda for a board meeting which
Cruyff missed.
Cruyff is now due to take an advisory role in the new
structure of the club.
Ajax, who host second from bottom Graafschap Doetinchem on
Sunday, have a three-point lead over AZ Alkmaar at the top of
the league with five games remaining.
(Writing by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Tony Jimenez)