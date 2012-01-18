ROTTERDAM Jan 18 A court will rule on Feb. 7 over the controversial naming of former coach Louis van Gaal as an Ajax Amsterdam director.

Van Gaal was named as a director by four members of the board of commissioners, including Edgar Davids, last November but the decision was taken behind the back of Johan Cruyff who legally challenged the decision.

Commissioner Cruyff was joined by a dozen youth coaches including Dennis Bergkamp, Jaap Stam, Ronald de Boer and Wim Jonk in his protest and the appointment of European Cup-winning manager Van Gaal was suspended pending a court verdict.

An appeal hearing on Wednesday was told that the ruling will be made three days before a shareholders meeting where the commissioners will come under scrutiny.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories