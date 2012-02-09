ROTTERDAM Feb 9 Ajax Amsterdam's entire board, including Johan Cruyff, will step down, the Dutch league club said on Thursday.

The resignations of the five members, who also include Edgar Davids and chairman Steven ten Have, follow an Amsterdam court decision on Tuesday banning the naming of Louis van Gaal as CEO.

Van Gaal was nominated in November last year by four of the five board members but Cruyff protested that they had gone behind his back in appointing his long-time rival.

The court ruled in Cruyff's favour, saying Van Gaal's appointment had not been on the agenda for a board meeting which Cruyff missed.

Ajax shareholders are due to meet on Friday.

