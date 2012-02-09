ROTTERDAM Feb 9 Ajax Amsterdam's
entire board, including Johan Cruyff, will step down, the Dutch
league club said on Thursday.
The resignations of the five members, who also include Edgar
Davids and chairman Steven ten Have, follow an Amsterdam court
decision on Tuesday banning the naming of Louis van Gaal as CEO.
Van Gaal was nominated in November last year by four of the
five board members but Cruyff protested that they had gone
behind his back in appointing his long-time rival.
The court ruled in Cruyff's favour, saying Van Gaal's
appointment had not been on the agenda for a board meeting which
Cruyff missed.
Ajax shareholders are due to meet on Friday.
