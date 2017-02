ROTTERDAM, April 18 - Ajax Amsterdam have signed Denmark midfielder Lasse Schone on a three-year deal, the Dutch league leaders said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Schone, who joined Heerenveen aged 16 and later played for Graafschap Doetinchem and NEC Nijmegen, will transfer as a free agent as his contract in Nijmegen expires on June 30.

Schone has won eight caps for Denmark.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Clare Fallon; clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)