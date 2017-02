ROTTERDAM Aug 27 Ajax Amsterdam have signed NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen on a five-year deal, the Dutch champions said on Saturday.

Ajax will pay Nijmegen a transfer fee of four million euros ($5.7 million), including future bonuses, according to media reports.

The 22-year-old Cillessen made his debut for Nijmegen in August 2010 and was part of the Dutch squad for the Brazil and Uruguay friendlies in June.

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more sports stories ($1 = 0.696 Euros)