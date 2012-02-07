Feb 7 A Dutch court has prevented Louis van Gaal
from being named as a director at Ajax Amsterdam after ruling in
favour of Johan Cruyff on Tuesday.
Van Gaal had been named as a director by four members of the
club's board - Edgar Davids, Steven ten Have, Paul Romer and
Marjan Olfers - last November.
However, Cruyff, who is also part of the board, said the
quartet had kept him in the dark when they appointed Van Gaal -
a long time rival of the Netherlands great.
The Amsterdam court ruled that the naming of Van Gaal was
not on the agenda for the board meeting and therefore Cruyff,
who was absent, could not have known the importance of the
event.
Cruyff was joined by a dozen youth coaches including Dennis
Bergkamp, Jaap Stam, Ronald de Boer and Wim Jonk in protesting
the appointment of former Bayern Munich coach Van Gaal, who won
the European Cup with Ajax in 1995.
On Friday, an Ajax shareholders meeting will take place when
the board will be brought to task.
