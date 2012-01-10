ROTTERDAM Jan 10 The Dutch Cup replay between Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar on Jan. 19 will be watched by a crowd of children only, Ajax said on Tuesday.

The last-16 match was abandoned on Dec. 21 shortly before halftime after a fan invaded the pitch and attacked Alkmaar keeper Esteban.

Esteban retaliated and was sent off but his red card was rescinded and Ajax were forced to replay the game in an empty stadium.

Ajax last week asked the Dutch football association (KNVB) to allow women and children to attend the match but the ruling body decided that only the latter would be permitted because of a national law of comparable treatment for men and women.

Tickets will be free for clubs and primary schools with children aged under 13 and one adult will be allowed in to look after every six of them.

Alkmaar lead the Dutch league standikngs with Ajax in fourth. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, Editing by Ed Osmond)