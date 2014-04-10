April 10 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen and Atletico Madrid defender Toby Alderweireld will both receive a 48,000-euro bonus if Ajax Amsterdam win the Dutch league this season, the Algemeen Dagblad reported on Thursday.

The pair played four games for Ajax at the start of the season before their respective transfers in August and therefore will get a share of a bonus pool Ajax will pay their players for league success.

Players who have played at least 25 league matches this season will receive the full bonus of 300,000 euros ($414,700) for the title success, the newspaper added.

Ajax can secure a fourth successive title this weekend if they beat ADO Den Haag and second place Feyenoord fail to win at the same time at PSV Eindhoven.