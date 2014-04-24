April 24 Ajax Amsterdam have extended the ban on their fans attending away league games against arch-rivals Feyenoord in Rotterdam following the riotous behaviour of supporters in Sunday's Dutch Cup final.

It ends hopes that a five-year suspension instituted in 2009 by the two clubs and the mayors of Rotterdam and Amsterdam, after a series of violent incidents, on away fans travelling to matches between the two clubs would be lifted.

"As a result of the chaos in last Sunday's final in De Kuip, Ajax have decided to go to next year's away matches against Feyenoord in Rotterdam without any supporters," the club said in a statement.

"It follows discussions on Monday with government, police and community forums."

Fans of the league leaders threw fireworks on the field, set advertising hoardings on fire and caused a half-hour hold up to the final against PEC Zwolle at the Feyenoord Stadium.

An Ajax supporters group called Vak 410 were responsible for throwing the fireworks and have since apologised but the club have told them they are not welcome to Sunday's game at Heracles Almelo.

The Amsterdam club need a draw at Heracles to win the Dutch league for a fourth successive season.