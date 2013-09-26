Sept 26 Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam announced a profit of 18.2 million euros ($24.58 million) for the 2012/13 financial year on Thursday, attributing it to the sale of leading players.

It is a considerable increase on the profit of 8.5 million euros one year earlier and the club said in a statement they expected a larger profit in the next financial period particularly with participation in the Champions League and further player sales.

Ajax made 24 million euros from the sale of Jan Verthongen to Tottenham Hotspur, Gregory van der Wiel to Paris St Germain and Vurnon Anita to Newcastle United, they added on their website www.ajax.nl.

The club's total income rose slightly to 105.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.7403 euros)