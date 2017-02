Nov 29 Ajax Amsterdam defender Nicolai Boilesen has been ruled out for the rest of the year after suffering a hamstring injury in the Champions League win against Barcelona, his club said on Friday.

The Danish international had to leave the field during the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 home victory when he sustained a muscle tear in a challenge with Barcelona's Gerard Pique.

Boilesen has had several previous hamstring injuries and now misses the decisive Group H match at AC Milan on Dec. 11 which Ajax must win to advance to the next stage of the Champions League.

Barcelona top the group with 10 points, Milan are second with eight and Ajax have seven. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alison Wildey)