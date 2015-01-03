AMSTERDAM Jan 3 Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have signed teenage goalkeeper Andre Onana from Barcelona on a three-year contract, Ajax said on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, originally from Cameroon, has been the subject of interest from several European clubs but has done a deal until mid-2018 with Ajax. His contract with the Spanish club runs out in June.

Onana has been in Barcelona's youth system since 2010 and this season was promoted to their Under-19 side.

Onana played for Barcelona against Ajax in November in the UEFA Youth League, the continental youth competition for clubs competing in the Champions League, but he has not played a senior game.

Barcelona have another Cameroonian teenaged goalkeeper on their books. Fabrice Ondoa, 19, is expected to be first choice for his country at this month's African Nations Cup finals even though he has never played for his club's first team.