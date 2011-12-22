- ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Dec 22 AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Esteban, sent off for kicking a fan who ran on to the pitch to confront him, had his red card rescinded by the Dutch FA (KNVB) on Thursday.

Alkmaar's Dutch Cup tie at Ajax Amsterdam was abandoned after 38 minutes on Wednesday after Alkmaar coach Gert Jan Verbeek ordered his players off the pitch following the incident.

"The keeper was attacked unexpectedly and therefore the prosecutor judged that his mood caused his response against his attacker," the KNVB said in a statement on their website.

Costa Rican Esteban retaliated against the fan after being kicked himself. He was then sent off by referee Bas Nijhuis.

The 19-year-old fan was arrested and has been handed a lifetime ban by Ajax.

Ajax led the match 1-0 at the time of the abandonment and the KNVB have yet to decide on whether to replay the last 16 tie or award it to the hosts.

