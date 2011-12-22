- ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Dec 22 AZ
Alkmaar goalkeeper Esteban, sent off for kicking a fan who ran
on to the pitch to confront him, had his red card rescinded by
the Dutch FA (KNVB) on Thursday.
Alkmaar's Dutch Cup tie at Ajax Amsterdam was abandoned
after 38 minutes on Wednesday after Alkmaar coach Gert Jan
Verbeek ordered his players off the pitch following the
incident.
"The keeper was attacked unexpectedly and therefore the
prosecutor judged that his mood caused his response against his
attacker," the KNVB said in a statement on their website.
Costa Rican Esteban retaliated against the fan after being
kicked himself. He was then sent off by referee Bas Nijhuis.
The 19-year-old fan was arrested and has been handed a
lifetime ban by Ajax.
Ajax led the match 1-0 at the time of the abandonment and
the KNVB have yet to decide on whether to replay the last 16 tie
or award it to the hosts.
