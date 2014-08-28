AMSTERDAM Aug 28 Marco van Basten will not be taking charge of AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league at the weekend because of health issues, his club said on Thursday.

"The absence of Marco van Basten will be longer than first expected. The coach has been struggling with physical discomfort for some time because of personal matters. These symptoms are so severe that it in the short term he is not able to competently carry out his work," AZ said in a statement.

Dutch media said on Thursday Van Basten had been suffering from heart palpitations since the death of his father last month.

The 49-year-old Van Basten joined AZ on a two-year contract at the start of the season from Heerenveen.

Van Basten's assistants Dennis Her and Alex Pastoor will take charge of Saturday's away game at newly promoted Dordrecht.

