Oct 16 Former Dutch national coach Dick Advocaat has agreed a short-term contract to take over at AZ Alkmaar until the end of the season, the club announced on Wednesday.

It is a return to the club for the 66-year-old Advocaat, who spent five months at AZ in the 2009-10 season and led them to European competition with a top five finish in the Dutch league.

He replaces Gertjan Verbeek, fired late last month one day after they had ended the unbeaten run of PSV Eindhoven amid claims he had fallen out with his players.

The vastly experienced Advocaat has served as coach of the national teams of the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

His former club jobs include PSV Eindhoven, Glasgow Rangers, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Zenit St Petersburg.

AZ are ninth in the 18-team division on 13 points from nine games and Advocaat's first match in charge will be against SC Cambuur on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)