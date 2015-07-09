AMSTERDAM, July 9 Marco van Basten has signed a three-year deal to become one of new Netherlands coach Danny Blind's assistants.

The former Dutch international striker was coach of top-flight club AZ Alkmaar but they have agreed a contract settlement with the Dutch FA.

"I had to make a difficult choice because my role at AZ was very much to my liking," Van Basten said in a Dutch FA news release. "Blind convinced me of the challenge of the national team."

Van Basten previously coached the Netherlands between 2004-08. As a lethal marksman in attack, he helped his country win Euro 1988 by finishing top-scorer in the tournament.

Blind took over as the number one when Guus Hiddink resigned last month. He will also be assisted by Ruud van Nistelrooy, another former Dutch international forward. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez; Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +27 83 272 2948)