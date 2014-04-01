April 1 Coach Dwight Lodeweges had to flee angry SC Cambuur fans on Tuesday a day after it was announced he was leaving the Dutch club at the end of the season to take over at Heerenveen, Dutch media reported.

Some 200 supporters held a protest demanding he left immediately while about 30 broke into the club's stadium where Cambuur were having a closed training session.

Lodeweges fled into the changing rooms while his assistant Henk de Jong attempted to calm down the group.

The 56-year-old Lodeweges replaces Marco van Basten at Heerenveen next season after taking helping Cambuur to promotion last year and a seven-match unbeaten run in recent weeks that has them on the cusp of finishing the season in the top half of the Dutch league.

Canadian-born Lodeweges returns to Heerenveen where he previously worked as an assistant to Foppe de Haan. His coaching career has seen him work at PSV Eindhoven, in a caretaker capacity; FC Zwolle and Groningen and in Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.