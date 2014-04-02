April 2 Dwight Lodeweges has stepped down as coach of Dutch club SC Cambuur less than a day after being threatened by supporters who gate crashed a closed training session, the club said in a statement.

Some 200 rowdy fans staged a demonstration on Tuesday after the announcement that Lodeweges, who won promotion with the Leeuwarden-based club last season and has taken them on a seven-match unbeaten run in recent weeks, would be leaving at the end of the season to take over at Heerenveen.

About 30 of them broke into the club's stadium where Cambuur were having a closed training session as Lodeweges fled into the change rooms while his assistant Henk de Jong attempted to calm down the group.

They accused Lodeweges of being "a traitor" and demanded his immediate departure.

"He has told club management that he will not finish the season as coach of SC Cambuur and will immediately hand over to the rest of the existing technical staff," the statement said.

"All the commotion around the announced departure is, according to the coach, an unworkable and destructive situation."

Cambuur will leave assistants De Jong, Jan Bruin, Sandor van der Heide and Rene Grotenhuis in charge of their league match away at Utrecht on Wednesday, the club added.

The 56-year-old Lodeweges, who was born in Canada, replaces Marco van Basten at Heerenveen next season.

His coaching career has seen him work at PSV Eindhoven, in a caretaker capacity, FC Zwolle and Groningen and also in Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)