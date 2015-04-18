(Adds details)

AMSTERDAM, April 18 PSV Eindhoven beat Heerenveen 4-1 to win the Dutch championship on Saturday for the first time in seven seasons.

PSV's victory put them on 79 points and beyond the reach of second-placed Ajax Amsterdam, who have lost their title after four successive years as champions.

Striker Luuk de Jong scored two headed goals in the opening period, the first inside three minutes as hosts PSV eased the nerves around the Philips Stadion with a fast start.

The Dutch league's leading scorer Memphis Depay took his tally to 20 for the season when he made it 2-0 midway through the first half with a stunning free kick.

Heerenveen midfielder Joey van den Berg pulled a goal back for his side before De Jong restored the two-goal advantage just before halftime and Luciano Narsingh added a fourth late on.