AMSTERDAM, April 18 PSV Eindhoven beat Heerenveen 4-1 to win the Dutch championship on Saturday for the first time in seven seasons.

PSV's victory put them on 79 points and beyond the reach of second-placed Ajax Amsterdam, who have lost their title after four successive years as champions.

Striker Luuk de Jong scored two headed goals in the opening period, the first inside three minutes as hosts PSV eased the nerves around the Philips Stadion with a fast start.

The Dutch league's leading scorer Memphis Depay took his tally to 20 for the season when he made it 2-0 midway through the first half with a stunning free kick.

Heerenveen midfielder Joey van den Berg pulled a goal back for his side before De Jong restored the two-goal advantage just before halftime and Luciano Narsingh added a fourth late on.

It is a 22nd league championship for PSV, who are second only to Ajax (33 titles) in the Netherlands.

Bottom side Dordrecht moved closer to relegation following a 3-0 loss at Vitesse Arnhem.

Dordrecht trail Go Ahead Eagles, above them in the relegation playoff position, by seven points with three games left to play. Valeri Kazaishvili scored two and Renato Ibarra got the other for fourth-placed Vitesse.

AZ Alkmaar, in fifth, ensured they would be involved in the Europa League playoffs at least with a 3-1 home win over ADO Den Haag.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj netted a brace and teenage defender Derrick Luckassen grabbed his first senior goal as the home side coasted to a comfortable win in the end.

Portuguese striker Wilson Eduardo had equalised for the visitors 10 minutes into the second period. (Editing by Mark Meadows)