* Van Gaal, 60, replaces Van Marwijk
* This is challenge I wanted, says new coach
By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM, July 6 Netherlands have re-appointed
Louis van Gaal as coach in place of Bert van Marwijk who stepped
down after the team lost all three group matches at Euro 2012
last month, the FA said on Friday.
Van Gaal, sacked by Bayern Munich in 2011, will take charge
of Netherlands for the second time having previously been coach
from 2000-02.
The Dutch FA (KNVB) said in a statement that the 60-year-old
had signed a two-year deal
"“I'm glad the KNVB approached me, this is the challenge I
have been waiting for," said Van Gaal.
He will be joined by assistant Danny Blind, the former
captain of Ajax Amsterdam
"“We were looking for a coach with experience, personality
and professional skills," said KNVB director Bert van Oostveen.
"Van Gaal has earned his credentials nationally and
internationally and we know him as a dedicated coach."
The veteran coach resigned from the post after the Dutch
failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, the only major
tournament finals they have missed since 1988.
Van Gaal began his coaching career in 1991 at Ajax where he
won three league titles and the Dutch Cup.
He also lifted the UEFA Cup in 1992, the Champions League in
1995 and reached that final again a year later.
After his time at Ajax, Van Gaal enjoyed a spell with
Barcelona before taking over his national side.
He won the Dutch league with AZ Alkmaar in 2009 and then
joined Bayern where he won the double in his first season and
reached the Champions League final.
Van Marwijk produced the best run of a Netherlands coach
when he won his first 14 competitive matches in charge and led
the side to the 2010 World Cup final where they lost to Spain.
He decided to leave when the Dutch lost to Denmark, Germany
and Portugal at Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.
Van Gaal's first match will be a friendly on Aug. 15 against
Belgium. The Dutch start their World Cup qualifying campaign at
home to Turkey on Sept. 7.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)