AMSTERDAM, July 1 Netherlands have appointed former Dutch international Danny Blind as national team coach, the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) said on Thursday.

Blind, a former Ajax Amsterdam defender and coach, had been assistant under Guus Hiddink.

Hiddink resigned on Monday after a run of poor results during the Netherlands' qualifying campaign for the 2016 European Championship. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Justin Palmer)