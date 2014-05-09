May 9 PSV Eindhoven coach Phillip Cocu will return to work for pre-season preparations next month as he continues his recovery after having a tumour removed from his back in March.

"I'm not yet 100 percent but on the right path. Every day I feel I'm getting better and stronger," Cocu told a news conference at the Dutch club on Friday.

"The first period after the operation was difficult and it focused me on the things that are really important. I will be on the field when we have the first training in June. I'm working towards a full recovery and that should take another two months."

The 43-year-old Cocu won 101 caps for the Netherlands and played at AZ Alkmaar, Vitesse Arnhem, PSV and Barcelona.

He signed a four-year contract as coach at the start of the season, replacing Dick Advocaat, and saw his youthful PSV side finish the season fourth. Assistant Ernst Faber stood in for Cocu for the last six weeks of competition.