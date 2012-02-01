By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, Netherlands
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Feb 1 Belgian Maarten
Martens struck twice to help AZ Alkmaar past amateurs GVVV
Veenendaal with a 2-1 win in their Dutch Cup quarter-final on
Wednesday.
GVVV, who reached the last eight after surprise wins at top
flight Excelsior Rotterdam and second division Sparta Rotterdam,
stunned Alkmaar on 10 minutes when a cross from Dennis van
Meegdenburg surprised goalkeeper Esteban.
Their lead lasted just 10 minutes when Martens equalised
with a free kick and the attacking midfielder sent Alkmaar into
the semi-finals midway through the second half when he finished
with a well-placed shot after combining with Adam Maher.
Heracles Almelo cruised through after a 3-0 win at home over
RKC Waalwijk. Samuel Armenteros and Kwame Quansah scored before
the break and Marko Vejinovic added a third before RKC's Evander
Sno was sent off with 17 minutes remaining.
On Tuesday, Heerenveen came from behind to beat Vitesse
Arnhem 2-1 to reach the last four.
Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven will host NEC Nijmegen on
Thursday in the remaining quarter-final.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)