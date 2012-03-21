ROTTERDAM, March 21 PSV Eindhoven reached their first Dutch Cup final since 2006 on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Heerenveen, who missed a penalty with 10 minutes to play.

It was PSV's second victory in four days over Heerenveen after beating them 5-1 in the league last weekend. They went ahead midway through the first half after a well-executed counter attack by Jeremain Lens with Zakaria Labyad finishing.

An outstanding performance from PSV keeper Przemyslaw Tyton denied Heerenveen an equaliser on three occasions but he could not keep out a fierce header from Viktor Elm 11 minutes before the break.

Thirty seconds into the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum restored the lead for PSV and minutes later Tim Matavz sealed the victory.

Bas Dost missed the chance to put Heerenveen back in the match when his penalty was saved by Tyton

PSV, who won the cup in 2005, will face the winners of Thursday's semi-final between AZ Alkmaar or Heracles Almelo. The final is on April 8 in Rotterdam.