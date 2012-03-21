By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, March 21
ROTTERDAM, March 21 PSV Eindhoven reached their
first Dutch Cup final since 2006 on Wednesday with a 3-1 win
over Heerenveen, who missed a penalty with 10 minutes to play.
It was PSV's second victory in four days over Heerenveen
after beating them 5-1 in the league last weekend. They went
ahead midway through the first half after a well-executed
counter attack by Jeremain Lens with Zakaria Labyad finishing.
An outstanding performance from PSV keeper Przemyslaw Tyton
denied Heerenveen an equaliser on three occasions but he could
not keep out a fierce header from Viktor Elm 11 minutes before
the break.
Thirty seconds into the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum
restored the lead for PSV and minutes later Tim Matavz sealed
the victory.
Bas Dost missed the chance to put Heerenveen back in the
match when his penalty was saved by Tyton
PSV, who won the cup in 2005, will face the winners of
Thursday's semi-final between AZ Alkmaar or Heracles Almelo. The
final is on April 8 in Rotterdam.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)