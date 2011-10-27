Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
ROTTERDAM Oct 27 Second division Go Ahead Eagles Deventer registered a stunning 2-1 home win over top- flight Feyenoord in the Dutch Cup third round on Thursday.
Joey Suk put the home side ahead after seven minutes with a long-range strike before Marnix Kolder doubled the lead from the penalty spot just before the hour. Ron Vlaar pulled one back for Feyenoord a minute from time.
It was Feyenoord's first cup defeat by a second division team since 1977.
League leaders AZ Alkmaar needed extra time to overcome second division Dordrecht when Adam Maher struck to seal a 3-2 win.
Pontus Wernbloom and Ragnar Klavan gave Alkmaar a comfortable lead but Shayron Curiel and Santy Hulst scored within three minutes to take the match into extra time.
Ajax Amsterdam beat Roda JC Kerkrade 4-2 on Wednesday when Twente Enschede and PSV Eindhoven eliminated amateur sides Genemuiden and Lisse respectively.
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5