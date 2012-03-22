ROTTERDAM, March 22 Heracles Almelo struck twice in
extra time to stun league leaders AZ Alkmaar 4-2 on Thursday and
reach their first Dutch Cup final where they face PSV Eindhoven.
Thomas Bruns put Heracles on course for the final 20 minutes
into the extra period when he was found by Marko Vejinovic and
Ninos Gouriye warpped up the victory in the final minute.
The game finished 2-2 at the end of normal time after
Brazilian Everton headed Heracles in front in the seventh minute
before Adam Maher and Johann Gudmundsson struck midway through
the first half to put heavy favourites Alkmaar ahead.
But Heracles midfielder Kwame Quansah equalised after 66
minutes in a lively second half to force extra time.
PSV beat Heerenveen 3-1 on Wednesday and face Heracles in
the final on on April 8 at the Feijenoord stadium in Rotterdam.
