ROTTERDAM Feb 2 PSV Eindhoven beat
NEC Nijmegen 3-2 on Thursday with all the goals coming in the
first half as the hosts progressed to the Dutch Cup semi-finals.
Dries Mertens put PSV ahead after five minutes but 10
minutes later Nick van der Velden equalised from close range
after a chip from Lasse Schone was cleared off the line by
Marcelo.
Tim Matavz restored the lead for PSV four minutes before the
interval after good play by Ola Toivonen and Kevin Strootman,
who added a third minutes later.
Nijmegen, who had other good chances, hit back through a
long drive from Schone in first-half stoppage time but could not
grab an equaliser in a comparatively dull second period.
On Wednesday AZ Alkmaar and Heracles Almelo reached the
semi-finals after home wins over the amateurs of GVVV Veenendaal
and RKC Waalwijk respectively, while Heerenveen beat Vitesse
Arnhem 2-1 on Tuesday in their last-eight clash.
