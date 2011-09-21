- By Theo Ruizenaar

ROTTERDAM, Sept 21 Twente Enschede's 19-year-old winger Steven Berghuis struck four times to help the Dutch Cup holders thrash amateurs Zwaluwen Vlaardingen 8-1 as the goals flowed in the second round of the competition on Wednesday.

PSV Eindhoven's Memphis Depay, 17, marked his debut with a double in their 8-0 win at amateur side VVSB Noordwijkhout with Zakaria Labyad, 19, also scoring twice for the visitors.

However, fellow big guns Ajax Amsterdam struggled in the first half of their tie with amateurs Noordwijk before running out 3-1 winners after Siem de Jong scored seven minutes before the break with a long-range drive into the top corner.

Dmitri Bulykin and Lesley de Sa wrapped up the victory for last season's finalists by the hour mark before Sybren Bartlema pulled a goal back for the plucky hosts.

On Tuesday, Feyenoord cruised to a 4-0 home win over second division AGOVV Apeldoorn to earn a place in the third round.

(Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Dutch soccer stories